Minister reviews power supply

Addanki: Energy minister Gottipati Ravikumar conducted a comprehensive review meeting at the Addanki Municipal Office on Monday, directing officials to take proactive measures to prevent drinking water shortages and power disruptions during the upcoming summer season.

During the meeting, he instructed officials to ensure that CC roads and side drains across all wards remain in proper condition. He also emphasised the need for focused attention on sanitation works under the ‘Swachh Andhra–Swarna Andhra’ programme and urged the timely completion of all ongoing development works within the municipality. He also received petitions from the public as part of the PGRS programme, and assured them that their grievances would be addressed by the officials. The minister subsequently inspected the Town Hall under construction at Bhavani Centre, being built at a cost of Rs 3.50 crore, and directed officials to accelerate the work without compromising on quality.

Ravikumar also visited the Addanki Community Health Centre, reviewed the medical services provided to patients, and discussed the required infrastructure with doctors. He inspected the ART and Dialysis centres, which are temporarily functioning on the hospital premises, and directed officials to expedite completion of the ART building, being constructed at a cost of Rs 65 lakh. He further instructed the municipal commissioner to immediately provide necessary facilities to patients and to undertake construction of ten bathrooms in the health centre on a war footing.

On the same occasion, the minister distributed 21 tri-scooties to persons with disabilities, in association with Vriddhi Cinemas. He revealed that 196 tri-motor cycles have so far been distributed free of cost across the constituency.