Minister Satya Kumar highlights Chittoor progress at I-Day celebrations

Chittoor: Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that under NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme, a total of Rs 556 crore has been disbursed to 2,69,805 beneficiaries in the district.Speaking after hoisting the national flag during the Independence Day celebrations on Friday, the Minister presented the district’s progress across various government departments. He noted that the Digital Nerve Centre was launched as a pilot project in Kuppam on July 23 by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with support from the Gates Foundation. The centre has connected 13 primary health facilities in Kuppam to improve healthcare delivery.

The Minister also detailed the social welfare initiatives in the district, stating that 2,736 children are being accommodated in 41 pre-matric hostel schools, while 1,195 students are housed in 16 college hostels. The event was attended by district Collector Sumit Kumar, SP Manikantha Chandolu, Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao, JC G Vidyadhari, GD Nellore MLA and Government Whip VM Thomas, Chittoor MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan, CHUDA Chairperson Kathari Hemalatha, Chittoor Mayor S Amuda, and KADA PD Vikas Marmath.

As part of the celebrations, tableaux from the Fire Services, Agriculture, Medical & Health, Forest, and Education departments were showcased. Students performed cultural programmes that entertained the gathering. Government employees who rendered outstanding services were presented with appreciation certificates by the Minister and the district Collector.