Minister seeks decision on Metro Rail projects

Guntur: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana sought the cooperation of the Centre for Vijayawada, Vizag Metro Rail Projects and continuation of Atal Mission of Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Amrut-II phase works.

He along with the principal secretary, municipal administration AK Singhal met the Union Minister for Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi on Tuesday and requested him to take a decision on metro rail projects.

He recalled that during the TDP rule during 2014-19, they submitted a proposal for metro rail projects, but the YSRCP government neglected the project. He submitted the latest proposals to Manohar Lal Khattar. He remembered that Vijayawada metro will be linked to the state capital Amaravati and requested to extend cooperation for the continuation of the Amrut –II scheme.

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu was also present.