Live
- YS Jagan visits kin of young girl died in an attack in Guntur district
- Economists hail India's robust GDP growth projections by global financial institutions
- UNRWA chief warns of surging death toll in Gaza, calls for immediate ceasefire
- What Happens When AI Controls Your Life? Watch Ananya Panday’s ‘CTRL’ to Find Out
- AP inks pact with Meta to boost digital public services
- CID carries out searches at liquor distilleries
- 5 die as private bus hits auto
- Diarrhoea outbreak: Vijayanand visits Gurla
- WhatsApp Introduces Contact Management on Web and Windows Apps
- Heavy rain forecast for north coastal AP on Oct 25
Just In
Minister seeks decision on Metro Rail projects
Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana sought the cooperation of the Centre for Vijayawada, Vizag Metro Rail Projects and continuation of Atal Mission of Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Amrut-II phase works.
Guntur: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana sought the cooperation of the Centre for Vijayawada, Vizag Metro Rail Projects and continuation of Atal Mission of Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Amrut-II phase works.Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana sought the cooperation of the Centre for Vijayawada, Vizag Metro Rail Projects and continuation of Atal Mission of Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Amrut-II phase works.
He along with the principal secretary, municipal administration AK Singhal met the Union Minister for Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi on Tuesday and requested him to take a decision on metro rail projects.
He recalled that during the TDP rule during 2014-19, they submitted a proposal for metro rail projects, but the YSRCP government neglected the project. He submitted the latest proposals to Manohar Lal Khattar. He remembered that Vijayawada metro will be linked to the state capital Amaravati and requested to extend cooperation for the continuation of the Amrut –II scheme.
Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu was also present.