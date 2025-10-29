Minister tours fishing villages

Singarayakonda: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy toured coastal fishing villages in Singarayakonda mandal on Tuesday, urging residents not to take Cyclone Mantha lightly and remain vigilant as the government takes necessary precautionary measures. Accompanied by District Special Officer Kona Sasidhar, the Minister visited Ullapalem and Pallepalem villages, interacting with residents despite heavy rainfall. He personally visited homes to assess their welfare and reassure them, stating that the government stands with them and urging them not to panic. The Minister inspected the cyclone relief centre established at Pakala Chellemmagari Palam, reviewing facilities and arrangements. He spoke with evacuees who expressed satisfaction with the assistance provided by officials. He appealed to fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea and urged everyone to stay safely in government-established relief centres until the cyclone passes.

Later, Minister Swamy visited Pakala Beach to assess the situation. Speaking to the media, he said that the Chief Minister is continuously monitoring cyclone preparedness through video and teleconferences, giving clear instructions to prevent loss of life and property. District Special Officer Shashidhar confirmed that comprehensive relief measures are in place, including medical camps in all villages. Special arrangements have been made for pregnant women and elderly citizens requiring immediate medical attention.