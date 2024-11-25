Minister urged to revive defunct SKIAD institute

Anantapur: Local leaders, activists and people's organisations have urged the government to reopen Sri Krishnadevaraya Institute of Academic Development (SKIAD). They stressed the need for reopening the institute, especially as students are now traveling long distances to get coaching for competitive exams in Nandyal, Tirupati, Hyderabad and other places.

Sri Krishnadevaraya Institute of Academic Development provided quality education to students and unskilled youth until 2015 and now was since 2016, falling into disrepair and undermining its original mission of enhancing youth skills and employability.

Founded in 1995 by SK University, the institute suffered from neglect after 2015, leading to the loss of its infrastructure to anti-social elements. The buildings are now in a state of disrepair.

Previously, SKIAD offered training for competitive exams such as GATE, banking services, VAO and panchayat secretary, particularly benefiting students from rural backgrounds. Many students, who struggled to secure placements after graduation, relied on this training programmes to enhance their job skills and prospects.

People's organisations have submitted a memorandum to BC Welfare Minister S Savitha to take initiative for reviving the institute.