Minister urged to roll back increased property tax

Vijayawada: CPM leaders Ch Baburao, D Kasinath, Boyi Satyababu, and others met municipal administration and urban development minister Ponguru Narayana when he attended the state municipal commissioners’ meeting on Thursday at the School of Planning and Architecture College in Vijayawada, and submitted a memorandum urging him to roll back in the increased property tax throughout the state.

In the memorandum, they demanded that the property tax, which was increased from April 1, be reduced, and that Act 44/2020 and GO No 198, introduced by the previous government to implement a property value-based tax system, be repealed.

The CPM leaders reminded the minister that before the elections, the NDA coalition parties had promised in their manifesto to review the capital value-based tax system that imposes a heavy tax burden. They brought to the minister’s attention that house taxes have increased by more than 100 percent over the past five years. They also requested the immediate release of pending central and state government grants owed to various municipalities and municipal corporations.

Although the minister stated that the withdrawal of the increased property tax would be considered, he did not provide a clear assurance.

Later, addressing the media, Baburao said that this year, an additional burden of Rs 320 crore has been imposed, bringing the total demand to approximately Rs 2,500 crore.

Instead of providing funds to local bodies for development, it is unjust to squeeze the public dry under the guise of taxes.

Corporator Boyi Satyababu, and CPM city leaders B Ramana Rao, P Krishna, N Nageswara Rao, Korada Ramana, and others were also present.