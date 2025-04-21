Minister urges enhanced fire safety awareness in Kurnool dist

Kurnool: Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing Minister TG Bharath has emphasised the importance of creating widespread awareness about fire safety in all key public spaces. Speaking at the closing ceremony of Fire Safety Week held at A-Camp Fire Station in Kurnool on Sunday, he directed fire department officials to ensure people are well-informed about the precautions to be taken to prevent fire accidents and the necessary actions to minimise damage to life and property in case of such incidents.

Bharath particularly stressed the need for awareness campaigns in high-density areas such as apartment complexes, cinemas, hospitals, shopping complexes, schools, industries, and petrol pumps. He called on authorities to educate school children from a young age about the emergency fire service number 101.

Citing a recent incident in Singapore, despite its advanced infrastructure where the state’s Deputy Chief Minister’s son escaped a fire accident with minor health concerns, the Minister underlined that preparedness is the key. He noted that frequent fire incidents in Rayalaseema region’s factories were managed without loss of life due to effective training and awareness among staff.

The Minister assured that any equipment or facilities required by fire stations would be taken to the attention of the State government and that he would personally strive to ensure the necessary provisions are made. Later, Minister Bharath and district Joint Collector Dr B Navya inspected fire safety equipment, inquired about their functionality, and witnessed demonstrations including oil fires, gas cylinder fires, rescue operations, and various water gun displays. Commending the fire personnel, they presented awards to those, who excelled in the five competitions held during Fire Safety Week.

Joint Collector Dr Navya remarked that the fire department plays a crucial role during emergencies like fires, earthquakes, and floods, safeguarding both lives and property. “Their services are invaluable,” she said.

Zone-4 Regional Fire Officer Bhupal Reddy, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories Narayana Reddy and District Disaster Management Officer Anupama also spoke on the occasion.