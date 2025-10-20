Live
Ministers and police extend Diwali greetings to people
Anantapur: State Minister for Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs Payyavula Keshav, along with District Collector O Anand, extended warm Diwali greetings to the people of Anantapur district. They wished that the festival of lights brings joy, peace, and prosperity to every household.
The Minister and Collector said Diwali symbolizes the victory of good over evil and light over darkness, and expressed hope that the festival would fill everyone’s lives with happiness and success.
They urged citizens to celebrate the festival responsibly and observe safety precautions while bursting firecrackers.
Anantapur Superintendent of Police P Jagadish also conveyed greetings to the district’s residents and police personnel.