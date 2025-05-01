Ministers assure all possible support to Simhachalam victims

Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar assured Simhachalam victims that the government will extend all possible support to the affected families. The Home Minister and Civil Supplies Minister visited the families of those injured in the wall collapse incident that occurred at Simhachalam on April 30 (Wednesday) on ‘Chandanotsavam’. Offering comfort to the kin, the ministers assured that the injured will be provided quality treatment. They mentioned that such an incident at the congregation in Simhachalam was very unfortunate.

Further, Nadendla Manohar said that as soon as Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan came to know about the matter, the CM organised a review meeting and ordered the officials concerned to visit the affected families.

Manohar said that among the deceased, two served as Jana Sena Party activists and it caused him immense grief over their loss. He assured that a detailed investigation is being launched into the incident and that the CM and Jana Sena Party chief and Deputy CM will support the victims. Later, the Home Minister waited at the King George Hospital mortuary since morning and consoled the families of the deceased by giving them confidence. The Home Minister announced that the families of the deceased would be given a compensation of Rs.25 lakh and one person would be given a job as well.

Further, the minister informed that the compensation was supposed to be paid on Wednesday itself, but it was not made possible due to the busy schedule of the District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad and Endowments Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan involved in the Chandanotsavam festival. She expressed worry that despite taking precautionary measures during the festival, the accident happened.

Also, Anitha said that a three-member committee has already been formed to investigate into the causes that led to the accident and after receiving the committee’s report, legal action will be taken against those who were negligent in rendering their duties.

The Home Minister informed that the government is supervising the arrangements for ‘Maha Prasthanam’ vehicles to shift the deceased bodies.