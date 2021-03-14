Ministers congratulate winners, attribute success to Jagan

Ongole: Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Minister for Education Dr Audimulapu Suresh congratulated the elected members of Urban Local Bodies from the YSR Congress Party and said that the credit of winning all ULBs in the State goes to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Reacting to the Urban Local bodies results on Sunday, Balineni said that the result of the election didn't surprise him. He added that the public didn't forget the benefits received from various welfare schemes introduced by the YSR Congress Party and they continued their support for its candidates.

He said that the whole credit of winning the ULBs goes only to the Chief Minister and no one else. He said that the TDP, the BJP and the Janasena colluded together and tried to defeat the YSRCP, but the public showed them their worth by not awarding a single ULB in the State.

He wished that Jagan Mohan Reddy would be the Chief Minister for the next twenty years and advised the TDP leaders to stop making allegations on the ballot system this time.

Minister Suresh thanked the people for giving a thumping victory in the urban local body elections. He said that the results showed how much the public has confidence in Jagan Mohan Reddy and the development of the State by him. He said that the urban voters also supported the decision of the rural voters and proved that they are going to vote on the fan symbol forever.