Ministers demands to convene the Council again and pass the three capital bills

Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose fires at the way the legislative council chairman Mohammad Ahmad Shariff has run the house on Wednesday. He said the chairman has miserably failed to follow the rules and regulation of the floor yielding to the opposition party leader's influence. "Since there is no voting conducted on sending the bill to select committee, the minsiter demanded to hold the sessions again.

Speaking about the allegation levelled by the opposition leader of the Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose has made it clear that they had not come to the house in a drunken state. It is Yanamala who came to the house drunk.

While the bill is stalled in the Council, the people of North coastal Andhra people are expressing their outrage over the Council and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. They alleged Chandrababu is behind the conspiracy.