Ministers express concern over APSRTC bus accident in Anantapur

Anantapur: An APSRTC bus traveling from Rayadurg to Anantapur via Beluguppa overturned near Nakkalapalli in Beluguppa mandal on Friday, leaving several passengers injured.

The accident occurred when the bus (AP03Z-5208), belonging to the Rayadurg depot, lost control while negotiating a turn and veered into nearby fields. According to reports, 15 passengers were on board at the time of the mishap. A woman passenger and the bus conductor sustained serious injuries, while others suffered minor injuries.

The injured were immediately shifted to the government hospital in Beluguppa for treatment. Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed deep anguish over the incident, describing the bus overturning as “painful and unfortunate.” He spoke to senior RTC officials over the phone, directing them to ensure immediate relief measures and medical attention for the injured. The minister also ordered a detailed inquiry into the cause of the accident.

Similarly, State Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes, and Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav issued instructions to the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) and RTC authorities to provide the best possible medical care to the injured passengers.