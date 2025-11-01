Ministers inspect arrangements for CM’s visit

Talupula: District Collector A Shyam Prasad directed officials to make foolproof security and well-coordinated arrangements for the upcoming visit of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to Pedannagaripalli village of Talupula mandal on November 1 (Saturday). The CM will distribute pensions to beneficiaries under NTR Bharosa Scheme during his visit.

On Friday, the Collector, along with SP S Satish Kumar and Joint Collector Maurya Bharadwaj, inspected helipad, public meeting venue, and surrounding areas. They reviewed layout maps and discussed seating arrangements for VIPs, public and media, as well as provisions for drinking water, temporary toilets, and parking zones. Officials were instructed to complete all works in a systematic and coordinated manner to ensure the Chief Minister’s visit proceeds smoothly.

The Collector emphasised that strict security measures must be enforced to prevent any untoward incidents. He also instructed police officials to manage traffic effectively, given that large numbers of public representatives and citizens from the erstwhile district are expected to attend the programme.

Later, Revenue and district in-charge Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, along with BC Welfare Minister S Savitha, inspected the preparations at Pedannagaripalli, accompanied by MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, the Collector and the SP.

The Ministers reviewed the helipad, public meeting arrangements, and security deployments, directing officials to complete all tasks meticulously without any lapses.

Officials from RDO, Panchayat Raj, R&B, DRDA, DWMA, Health, and Police Departments, along with mandal-level staff,participated in the inspection.