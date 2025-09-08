Live
Ministers, MLAs review upcoming TDP public meeting
Ramagiri: A festive and politically vibrant atmosphere prevailed in Venkataapuram village of Ramagiri mandal, the native place of late TDP leader Paritala Ravi, as several State ministers, MLAs, and senior TDP leaders visited on Sunday. The leaders arrived in connection with the preparations for the upcoming “Super Six-Super Hit” public meeting scheduled for September 10 in Anantapur.
Their visit was hosted by MLA Paritala Sunitha and TDP leader Paritala Sreeram.
State Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad (Revenue), Guntupalli Ravikumar (Energy), Mandali Ramprasad Reddy (Transport), along with MLAs Eluri Sambasiva Rao, Ugra Narasimha Reddy, Anand Rao, and Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Satya, were among those who participated. The ministers and leaders first paid tributes at the Paritala Ghat and inspected memorial plaques arranged in honor of the late leader.
They later joined Paritala Sunitha and Sreeram for the Mahalaya Pournami commemorations and community feast held in the village. Following the rituals, the leaders held a review meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming mega rally and strategize for the party’s activities in the district.
They also recalled the political legacy of Paritala Ravi, stating that his leadership had inspired courage among countless party workers across the State. With the arrival of ministers and senior leaders, Venkataapuram was abuzz with political activity, as party cadres from Raptadu and Dharmavaram constituencies gathered to interact with the visiting dignitaries.