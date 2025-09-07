Ministers,MLAs Amilineni discusses arrangements for the CM’s public meet

Anantapur: The first Super Six victory meeting in the state will be organised on September 10th at the Srinagar Colony GMR Grounds in the Anantapur district center.

The work of setting up the meeting venue and helipad is already going on rapidly for the public meeting.

Central Ministers, State Ministers, MPs, MLCs, coalition MLAs in the State are coming to the meeting.

Arrangements were discussed at the Anantapur R&B guest house by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, Revenue Minister Angani Satyaprasad, Municipal Minister Narayana, BC Welfare Minister Savithamma, Power Minister Gottipati Ravikumar, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy, District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar and MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu participated

MLAs Eluru Sambasiva Reddy and Daggubati Venkata Prasad were also present.