Live
- Meta hiring US-based contractors to build Hindi AI chatbots: Report
- Two killed after stabbing attack in Australia's Melbourne
- BRO restores road connectivity in rain-hit mountainous area of J&K’s Kathua
- PSG confirm Dembele, Doue set for spell on sideline with injuries
- The truth can’t be denied: BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Trump calling PM Modi great leader
- Typhoon Tapah triggers Level-IV warning in China's Hainan
- South Korea makes all-out efforts to supply water to drought-hit region
- If country runs on Rahul Gandhi’s directions, it will collapse: Giriraj Singh
- Sikkim CM extends wishes to people on auspicious 'Pang Lhabasol' festival
- CM Revanth Reddy expresses delight over peaceful Ganesh immersions, lauds officials
Ministers,MLAs Amilineni discusses arrangements for the CM’s public meet
Anantapur: The first Super Six victory meeting in the state will be organised on September 10th at the Srinagar Colony GMR Grounds in the Anantapur...
Anantapur: The first Super Six victory meeting in the state will be organised on September 10th at the Srinagar Colony GMR Grounds in the Anantapur district center.
The work of setting up the meeting venue and helipad is already going on rapidly for the public meeting.
Central Ministers, State Ministers, MPs, MLCs, coalition MLAs in the State are coming to the meeting.
Arrangements were discussed at the Anantapur R&B guest house by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, Revenue Minister Angani Satyaprasad, Municipal Minister Narayana, BC Welfare Minister Savithamma, Power Minister Gottipati Ravikumar, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy, District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar and MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu participated
MLAs Eluru Sambasiva Reddy and Daggubati Venkata Prasad were also present.