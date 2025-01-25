Minor girl held for abducting 2-yr-old boy

Vijayawada: The police here on Friday arrested a minor girl who kid-napped a 2-year-old boy from the old government general hospital.

According to the police, the minor girl befriended the boy while his mother was getting treatment in the government hospital. Luring the boy with a chocolate, the girl took away the boy outside. The mother lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday night.

Several teams of police launched the hunt for the girl after tracing her on the CCTVs at various places. The police finally zeroed in on the girl at NTR Circle in Patamata and handed over the boy to his mother.

The police learnt that the girl belonging to Koduru village has been regularly visiting the government hospital and she thought that she would earn money if she sold the boy. Governorpet CI Naga Murali, SIs Durga Rao and Prasanti were congratulated for their efforts in tracing the boy.