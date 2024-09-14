Minor sentenced to one year community service in murder case

Ongole: The Juvenile Justice Board has sentenced a minor boy, who was involved in a murder case, to one year of community service at any government hospital, to be completed within three years.

Prakasam District Superintendent of Police AR Damodar commended the police officers and staff who were actively participating in the case.

On July 7, 2018, in the Ardhaveedu police station jurisdiction, a 7th class student from a government school was approached for “help” by a minor studying in a nearby junior college.

The college student asked the younger boy to deliver a love letter to a girl in his college. When the younger boy refused, the college student took the boy to a building in the government school, poured petrol on him, and set him on fire.

The victim suffered severe burns and was initially treated at the Government Hospital in Cumbum. He was later shifted to the Government General Hospital in Guntur for better treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on July 13, 2018. The case was registered by the then Ardhaveedu SI Ravindra Reddy and the CI Bheema Nayak of Markapur conducted a comprehensive investigation and filed a charge-sheet in court.

The police consistently produced witnesses in court, and senior assistant public prosecutor K Kalavati argued on behalf of the prosecution. Effective trial monitoring was conducted under the guidance of the District SP, leading to a strong case against the minor accused with proper evidence.

On Friday, the Juvenile Justice Board Chairperson and the Principal Magistrate P Bhanusai pronounced the verdict. The accused minor has been sentenced to one year of community service at any government hospital, to be completed within three years.

SP Damodar praised the efforts of the then Ardhaveedu SI Ravindra Reddy, current Pamuru CI Bheema Nayak, and the court liaison constable Varadaiah for their active roles in the case.