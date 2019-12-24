Missing case against YSRCP MLA Vundavalli Sridevi

Women lodged a complaint at the Tulluru police station saying YSRCP MLA Sridevi was missing. The woman told police that the MLA had been missing for the past few days. The woman has appealed to the police to do d their MLA. Vundavalli Sridevi is an MLA of Tadikonda constituency of Guntur district. For the past week, farmers and people of Amaravati villages have expressed concerns over the AP capital change. Farmers wearing black badges and protested today.

Farmers have complained at the Mangalgiri town police station on Monday that they were not able to find MLA Ramakrishna Reddy. On the other hand, farmers are worried that the capital will be shifting.

The MLA belonging to Guntur district are in exile after the idea of three-capitals plan disclosed in the state assembly by YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which was also recommended by the G N Rao committee.

The farmers who are trying to meet the MLA's to express their concerns are unable to get access hence they filed missing cases.