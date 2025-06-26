Misuse of private land by govt alleged

Rajamahendravaram: Film director and YouTuber of ‘Fire Brand TV’ fame Annamdevula Geetha Krishna has objected to the laying of a foundation stone for a government office or community hall on his ancestral land at Madhavarayudupalem in Kadiyam mandal without his knowledge or consent.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club on Wednesday, Geetha Krishna criticised the move as unjust and undemocratic, stating that even though the local sarpanch, Annamdevula Chanti, is his cousin, he acted unilaterally and ignored the family’s rights.

He said that their elders had earlier agreed to provide some portion of the land to the panchayat for the construction of a temple, and the area had been left vacant for that purpose.

However, without proper registration or any official procedure, the sarpanch went ahead and invited the local MP and MLA to lay the foundation for a government structure, which Geetha Krishna called illegal.

He added that villagers brought the matter to his notice, prompting him to file a complaint with the District Collector and RDO. He also mentioned that he had raised concerns about the sarpanch’s irregularities in the past as well.

Geetha Krishna urged the collector to take immediate action and stop the alleged violations by the sarpanch.