Mithali Charvy to represent AP in national TT championship

Mithali Charvy to represent AP in national TT championship
Vijayawada: Joint secretary of AP Table Tennis Association B Srinivas here on Friday said that Mithali Charvy A is going to represent Andhra Pradesh in the 85th Inter-State Sub-Junior and Cadet National Table Tennis championship which will be held at Indore in Madhya Pradesh from Saturday.

Srinivas said that Mithali has been practicing at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here under the guidance of coaches Sk Sharuk Akram and Sk Ghouse.

The coaches expressed happiness that Mithali Charvy is representing Andhra Pradesh in the national championship. They hoped that she will bring laurels to the city and the state.

Andhra Pradesh Table Tennis Association secretary P Viswanath, President KVS Prakash, joint secretaries K Balaram and B Srinivas congratulated Mithali Charvy for her selection to represent Andhra Pradesh in the national championship.

