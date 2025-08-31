MITS faculty, students participate in Int’l Singularity India Summit-2025

Madanapalle: Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS), Deemed to be University, participated in the two-day International Singularity India Summit 2025 held at Saratan Grand Hotel, Bengaluru on Saturday. Over 120 B Tech, MBA, and MCA students, along with faculty members, attended the event.

Vice-Chancellor Dr C Yuvaraj said the summit focused on cutting-edge technologies like AI, Robotics, Biotechnology, Space Tech, Quantum Computing, and Renewable Energy. The event featured keynote sessions, expert panels, and networking opportunities, promoting collaboration between academia, industry, and government. He noted that MITS’s participation reflects its commitment to exposing students to global innovations and future career opportunities.