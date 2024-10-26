MITS principal gets ISTE Best Principal award

Live
- Relief work underway on war footing
- ‘Dana’ triggers heavy rainfall in coastal Odisha
- ‘Dana’ completes landfall process
- Odisha achieves Zero Casualty Mission: CM
- youth harasses young woman on social media
- Police operation thwarts child kidnapping; Three held after dramatic chase
- Electronic weighing machines seized from jewellery shops
- 98 sentenced to life imprisonment
- Traffic cop dragged on SUV bonnet for over 100 metres, driver held
- Garbage problem mounts for denizens amid rains
Madanapalle: Dr C Yuvaraj, Principal of Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Science (MITS), was awarded with ‘Best Principal’ award by the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) for 2024. JNTU Anantapur Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudarshan Rao presented the award to Dr C Yuvaraj at a ceremony held at G Pulla Reddy Engineering College in Kurnool on Friday.
In the same event, MITS graduates were also recognised for their achievements. B Tech EEE graduate Kagitha Bhargavi received ‘Best Electrical and Electronics Engineering Student – 2023’ award; and Computer Science and Engineering graduate Karthik Kovi was honored as the ‘Best Student Innovator – 2023’ at State-level. Dr Yuvaraj expressed happiness over the institution winning three awards this year. MITS correspondent Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Chowdary, Executive Director Keerthi Nadella, faculty and students congratulated Dr Yuvaraj, Bhargavi and Kovi for their achievements.