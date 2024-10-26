  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MITS principal gets ISTE Best Principal award

JNTU Anantapur Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudarshan Rao presenting the award to MITS Principal Dr C Yuvaraj at a programme at G Pulla Reddy Engineering College in Kurnool on Friday
x

JNTU Anantapur Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudarshan Rao presenting the award to MITS Principal Dr C Yuvaraj at a programme at G Pulla Reddy Engineering College in Kurnool on Friday

Highlights

Dr C Yuvaraj, Principal of Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Science (MITS), was awarded with ‘Best Principal’ award by the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) for 2024.

Madanapalle: Dr C Yuvaraj, Principal of Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Science (MITS), was awarded with ‘Best Principal’ award by the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) for 2024. JNTU Anantapur Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudarshan Rao presented the award to Dr C Yuvaraj at a ceremony held at G Pulla Reddy Engineering College in Kurnool on Friday.

In the same event, MITS graduates were also recognised for their achievements. B Tech EEE graduate Kagitha Bhargavi received ‘Best Electrical and Electronics Engineering Student – 2023’ award; and Computer Science and Engineering graduate Karthik Kovi was honored as the ‘Best Student Innovator – 2023’ at State-level. Dr Yuvaraj expressed happiness over the institution winning three awards this year. MITS correspondent Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Chowdary, Executive Director Keerthi Nadella, faculty and students congratulated Dr Yuvaraj, Bhargavi and Kovi for their achievements.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick