Mixed response to bandh in Guntur district

Guntur: There was mixed response in Guntur district to the to Bharat Bandh which passed off peacefully.

All the shops and business establishments remained closed as they extended support to the bandh. Banks, LIC and general insurance company officers were closed. All the corporate schools and colleges declared holiday and supported the bandh.

Cinemas suspended morning shows. However, normal life remains unaffected due to bandh.

There was no impact of bandh in Mangalagiri, Chilakaluripet and Ponnur towns. Shops and establishments were opened in these towns.

CPI State assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao, party district secretary Jangala Ajay Kumar, city secretary Kota Malayadri, MLC KS Lakshmana Rao, CPM district east secretary Pasam Rama Rao, city secretary Nalini Kanth took out rally from Lodge Centre to Sankar Vilas Centre and enforced bandh.

Speaking on this occasion, KS Lakshmana Rao demanded the Centre to withdraw new farm laws and stop privatisation of prestigious Vizag Steel Plant. He opposed the move of the Centre to privatise the PSUs. Criticising the Union government, he said that the Centre failed to keep up promises made at the time of bifurcation of the State.

Muppalla Nagesara Rao said that move of the Centre to sell the PSUs is not correct and should be roll back immediately. He recalled that Vizag Steel Plant had bagged many awards for its performance and added that there is no need to privatise it. He warned that if the Centre did not respond, they would intensify their agitation.

CPI and CPM leaders raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre and opposed anti-farmer and anti-people policies of the government.

AITUC working president Veluguri Radha Krishna Murthy, Andhra Pradesh Praja Natyamandali president Gani, AITUC leader Rajula Anjibabu were present.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders Alapati Rajendra Prasad, Kovelamudi Ravindra and Gonuguntla Koteswara Rao squatted on the road at Sankar Vilas Centre and raised slogan against the Central government.

PCC working president Mastan Vali and former MLA Lingamsetty Eswara Rao staged protest against the anti-farmer policies of the Centre and privatisation of PSUs. They warned that the voters will teach a lesson to the BJP government very soon.