MLA Adireddy Bhavani advises people not to pay for Mahaprasthanam services

Rajamahendravaram: MLA Adireddy Bhavani has warned middlemen, trying to make Mahaprasthanam vehicle into a business, of stern action if they continue to trouble relatives of the deceased with their demands for money to shift bodies to crematorium.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, the MLA said that the vehicle was free of cost and people need not pay anything for shifting the bodies. She asked people to contact 9989267279 in case anybody demands them money to shift the bodies in the vehicles to crematorium.