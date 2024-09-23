MLA assures pensions to the eligible

Narasaraopet: Sattenapalli MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana on Sunday visited the second ward in Sattenapalli town and participated in ‘idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ programme on the occasion of completion of 100 days of NDA government.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that during the last five years, state capital Amaravati development, Polavaram Project construction works were reversed.

He said the TDP government will sanction pensions based on the eligibility and added that this is good government. He said the government will distribute three free gas cylinders from Diwali festival.