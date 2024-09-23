Live
- Telugu film’s entry to Oscars 2025: Announcement expected today
- Sundeep Kishan’s next titled as ‘Majaka’; set for Sankranthi 2025 release
- Manair Chairman announces candidacy for Legislative Council elections
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Dates, Bank Offers, Discounts, and More
- Pawan Kalyan resumes ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ shoot, team announces new release date
- Vaazha: Comedy-Drama Film Starts Streaming on OTT Platforms
- Apple to Launch New Siri with Apple Intelligence in Early 2025
- International Day of Sign Languages 2024: Why September 23 is Celebrated, History, Significance, and Facts
- iPhone 16 Pro Users Face Touchscreen Issues Due to Thin Bezels and Software Bug
- Friday Sabha: An innovative drive for women’s health
Just In
MLA assures pensions to the eligible
Highlights
Sattenapalli MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana on Sunday visited the second ward in Sattenapalli town and participated in ‘idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ programme on the occasion of completion of 100 days of NDA government.
Narasaraopet: Sattenapalli MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana on Sunday visited the second ward in Sattenapalli town and participated in ‘idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ programme on the occasion of completion of 100 days of NDA government.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that during the last five years, state capital Amaravati development, Polavaram Project construction works were reversed.
He said the TDP government will sanction pensions based on the eligibility and added that this is good government. He said the government will distribute three free gas cylinders from Diwali festival.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS