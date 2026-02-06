University of Hyderabad Invites Applications for One-Year Diploma Programmes in Blended Mode

Hyderabad: The Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL) at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has invited applications for its one-year diploma programmes offered through a blended learning mode for the academic year 2026. The programmes, approved by the UGC/AICTE/DEC joint committee, are designed to provide graduates with additional postgraduate-level skills aligned with emerging academic and industry requirements.

The diploma programmes cover a wide range of disciplines, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Business Management, Project Management, Cyber Laws, Forensic Science, Library Automation and Networking, Communicative English, and Community Eye Health, along with other skill upgradation courses conducted in collaboration with institutions such as the National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD), IFCAI, and the L. V. Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI).

University officials said the programmes are structured to benefit working professionals as well as students pursuing full-time degree courses, enabling them to enroll simultaneously and enhance their academic and professional competencies. The blended format combines online learning resources with guided academic support, offering flexibility for learners across locations.

Enrolled students will receive digital study materials and access to an online learning platform that hosts video lectures, course content, and academic resources to support self-paced learning. The programmes aim to strengthen employability and professional skills by integrating theoretical knowledge with practical exposure in specialized domains.

Last date for submission is February 28, 2026. Further details regarding eligibility, course structure, and application procedures are available on the University of Hyderabad’s official website.