MLA assures to solve power problems
Kavali: As part of touring every ward in the town, Kavali MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy held a household programme in 39th ward in Kavali on Friday. He assured the residents of solving voltage and power problems within two months.
Wherever necessary, transformers and new lines will be set up, he added.Municipal Commissioner Sravan Kumar and others also present.
