  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MLA assures to solve power problems

MLA assures to solve power problems
x
Highlights

As part of touring every ward in the town, Kavali MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy held a household programme in 39th ward in Kavali on Friday.

Kavali: As part of touring every ward in the town, Kavali MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy held a household programme in 39th ward in Kavali on Friday. He assured the residents of solving voltage and power problems within two months.

Wherever necessary, transformers and new lines will be set up, he added.Municipal Commissioner Sravan Kumar and others also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick