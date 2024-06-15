MLA calls for coordinated efforts to address pollution woes

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav submitted a memorandum to Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) chairperson M Angamuthu to consider appropriate measures to prevent port pollution.

The MLA explained to the chairperson of the port about people in the constituency facing severe problems due to pollution and appealed to consider steps to prevent them at the earliest.

In the memorandum, Vamsi Krishna requested the VPA Chairperson to modernise the port road from the Kobbari Thota area, develop greenery along the canal and build community halls with the support of the CSR funds.

The MLA said that the State government would extend support to VPA in preventing pollution. Speaking to the media, the MLA mentioned that the port chairperson responded positively to solve other local issues faced by the people in the constituency.

Appreciating the VPA chairperson for his relentless efforts in making the VPA a leading port in the country, the MLA called for coordinated measures in addressing pollution woes.