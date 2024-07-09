MLA distributes books to students at Urdu & English medium school

Madanapalle: The people of Madanapalle constituency presented their grievances to MLA Shahjahan Basha at his residence here on Monday.

The MLA immediately brought the issues to the notice of officials and asked them to resolve them at the earliest.

MLA Shahjahan Basha also participated as the chief guest at a book distribution programme for the students at Balaji Nagar Urdu and English medium school in Madanapalle and distributed books to the students.

He also participated in similar programmes at Vivekananda Government School, Neerugattuvari Palli and Madanapalle town where books were distributed to the students.

After that Madanapalle MLA Shahjahan Basha distributed books to the students at a programme organised at GRT School on Bangalore Road, Madanapalle town. TDP leaders Nadella Vidya Sagar, SR Shamshir, Nagur Vali, Imtiaz, Bhaskar, Pulakuntla Hari, Shamir, Gurrappa and others participated in the event.