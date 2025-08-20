MLA distributes school books

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao has praised the services of the Urdu Students and Teachers Welfare Society saying that the society has been doing excellent service to promote education among the Urdu medium students studying in the VMC schools.

He was the chief guest at the welfare society programme and condolence programme of retired teacher Khader Sharif Baig, who passed away recently. The joint programme was held at the APJ Abdul Kalam VMC high school on Tuesday. Society members, donors, teachers, students and parents attended the event.

The MLA distributed mike sets, scarfs, notebooks, Urdu copy writing books and auto fares to some students. The Urdu teachers recollected the services of Khader Sharif Baig, who founded the society in 1966. The retired HM Kader Sharif passed away on July 11, 2025 at the age of 88. He is survived by four sons and a daughter. Welfare society members explained the services of Khader Sharif and stated that he had always stood in the forefront in the service activities and for the promotion of education among the Urdu students for over five decades. The members said even after retirement, he took active part in the society activities and encouraged the donors and teachers to be proactive in helping the students.

Society president Amjad Hussain, secretary M Hussain, MEO II Central Vijaya Ramaraju, Moulana Zaheer Abbas, HMs of high schools and primary schools, family members of late Khader Sharif Baig and others attended the meeting.