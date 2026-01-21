Wear your pride close to the heart

This Republic Day, Fabindia invites you to commemorate the spirit of India with a truly special offer. We are delighted to announce that with every purchase of a full-price kurta for men, women, or kids, you will receive a complimentary premium Indian Tiranga lapel pin.

Come and experience the exquisite craftsmanship and natural fabrics of Fabindia while celebrating the Republic of India. Visit us in-store before January 26th!

White Cotton Chikankari Long Kurta

M.R.P. ₹2530





This white cotton Chikankari long kurta from Fabindia embodies timeless grace through its exquisite hand-embroidered Chikankari details and breathable fabric, making it a perfect white element for Republic Day tricolour ensembles. The classic straight cut and relaxed fit ensure all-day comfort during flag hoisting, cultural events, or festive gatherings, while celebrating India's artisanal heritage.

Styling Tip: Pair it with a stole and kolhapuris for an effortless look that honours the country with elegant simplicity.

Orange Cotton Hand Block Printed Slim Fit Short Kurta

M.R.P. ₹1,593





Inspired by the warmth and energy of the saffron hue in the Indian flag, this orange cotton short kurta is a refined yet relaxed choice for Republic Day celebrations. Crafted in breathable cotton and finished with traditional hand-block prints, it is ideal for long ceremonies, office celebrations, or casual patriotic gatherings.

Styling Tip: Pair it with white churidars or straight pants and tan kolhapuris. Keep accessories minimal for a clean, dignified Republic Day look.

Green Cotton Blend 2pc Kurta Set

M.R.P. ₹999





This green cotton‑blend 2‑piece kurta set from Fabindia offers breathable comfort and effortless everyday style. The rich green tone brings vibrant energy to festive outfits, while the relaxed fit ensures all‑day ease, perfect as a standout piece in your Republic Day tricolour line‑up.

Styling Tip: Add comfy sandals or slip-ons for a cute, festive tricolour look that’s perfect for Republic Day celebrations.

Offwhite Cotton Woven Pyjama

M.R.P. ₹999





A classic ethnic bottomwear essential, this off-white cotton woven pyjama from Fabindia offers breathable comfort and a relaxed fit. Its versatile silhouette pairs seamlessly with traditional kurtas or festive tops, making it a perfect base for building a Republic Day tricolour ensemble with ease and comfort.

Styling Tip: Team these woven pyjamas with a crisp white kurta and layer an orange or green stole for a balanced tricolour look.

Red Silk Stole

M.R.P. ₹2,343





Crafted in rich silk, this red stole from Fabindia adds a refined pop of colour to your Republic Day look. Lightweight and elegant, it pairs beautifully with whites and neutrals, making it a versatile accessory that reflects festive spirit with timeless Indian craftsmanship.

Styling Tip: Drape it over a white kurta or neutral outfit to let it stand out with patriotic elegance.

Offwhite Cotton Long Kurta

M.R.P. ₹1,799





A versatile off-white cotton long kurta from Fabindia, this piece features subtle texture and a relaxed fit for everyday ease. Perfect for layering in a tricolour ensemble, it pairs beautifully with vibrant accessories or pants, bringing understated elegance to your Republic Day styling.

Styling Tip: Finish with brown mojaris and minimal accessories to keep the outfit refined and festive.