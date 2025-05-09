MLA inaugurates new APSRTC bus in Kadiri
Kadiri: Kadiri Constituency MLA, Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, on Thursday inaugurated a newly introduced APSRTC bus at the Kadiri town RTC bus stand.
The inauguration was marked by a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by the MLA personally driving the bus to officially launch its service. The event was conducted in the presence of APSRTC staff, who facilitated the proceedings.
