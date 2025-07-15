MLA inaugurates tobacco purchase centres

Parchur: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, moved by the plight of the Black Burley tobacco farmers, who were deceived by the private companies, stepped in to protect them with the direct purchase of the crop through Markfed, observed Parchur MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao.

He inaugurated the tobacco purchase centres at Market Yard in Martur and Adusumalli of Yaddanapudi mandal on Monday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremonies, MLA Yeluri stated that CM Naidu was deeply moved by the farmers’ plight and decided to intervene when private companies misled farmers about market demand and subsequently reduced purchase prices.

For the first time in the country’s history, the government is directly purchasing burley tobacco, he announced. The MLA said that the state government has allocated Rs 273 crore for the procurement through Markfed, ensuring that farmers’ crops are purchased even when private companies fail to honour their commitments.

He said that the initiative aims to protect farmers from exploitation by companies that previously encouraged excessive cultivation before reducing purchase quantities and prices. He advised the farmers to demand written agreements from companies before planting tobacco and suggested transitioning to alternative crops, noting that the government has announced a minimum support price of Rs 2,400 for maize with potential for further increases.

In the evening, MLA Yeluri met with the agriculture minister, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, the special secretary of the agriculture department, Rajasekhar, and other officials at the Regional Agriculture Research Station in Lam.

After the meeting, the MLA said that they are prioritising farmers with production below 20 quintals for immediate purchase, followed by those with larger quantities. He announced that the government has assured the establishment of additional purchase centres and warehouses to expedite the procurement process.