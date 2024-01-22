Live
Just In
MLA Jakkampudi visits Korukonda village
Says that Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy’s temple Ratham route is being constructed at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore
Rajamahendravaram: Rajanagaram MLA and East Godavari District YSR Congress Party President Jakkampudi Raja along with YSR Congress Party leaders along with concerned officials visited Santha Market, Police Station Area, MRO Office Area, Pallapu Street, BC Colony in the Korukonda village on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, MLA said that they are working hard to change the appearance of Korukonda village. He called upon people to vote for Jagan again to make him CM. Only Jagan can implement all the welfare schemes and DBT schemes as it is, he said.
He said that various development works are being carried out in Korukonda, the mandal headquarters with a cost of Rs 9.4 crore. He said that welfare schemes are being provided to all deserving people.
The MLA said that Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy’s temple Ratham route is being constructed at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore. Construction of CC roads and CC drains has been undertaken in the village.
He said that 648 people have already been given house titles in the Kurukonda panchayat. He assured that sites will be allotted to those who remained eligible and said that the construction works of the fire station, which is a long-standing wish of the people of Korukonda mandal is going. Korukonda YSR Congress party leaders and Sarpanches of various villages were present.