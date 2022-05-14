MLA Jaradoddi Sudhakar faces bitter experience in Kodumur

Kurnool (Kodumur): The ruling party Kodumur MLA Dr Jaradoddi Sudhakar faced bitter experience from the residents of Anugonda village in Kodumur mandal of Kurnool district on Friday. The residents have expressed their anguish over the partiality being shown by the party over distribution of house pattas. According to the information, the MLA has participated in the distribution of houses sanctioned for construction under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Amadaguntla, Yerradoddi, Gorantla and Venkatagiri including Anugonda. The MLA first visited Anugonda village to distribute houses sanctioned under the eligibility certificates. On the occasion a large number of women have assembled at the spot to receive the certificates. When Sudhakar started distributing the certificates, some women questioned how the government could sanction certificates to some sections of people and why the poor are neglected.

The women strongly opposed the certificate distribution to some people and demanded to distribute the certificates to all and opposed certificates distribution. Unable to respond to their questions, the MLA abruptly left the place. This is the second time the MLA has faced bitter experience from the people in his own constituency in a span of 20 days. Earlier, during his visit to Gudur village, the residents highlighted several problems being faced in their village. At that time, the villagers said that the officials have totally failed to address drinking water problem.

They alleged the welfare schemes were also reaching to unauthorised persons instead of eligible beneficiaries. The MLA, unable to convince the residents, is forced to quit the meeting in the middle.