MLA Malladi lashes out at CPM leaders

Vijayawada: MLA Malladi Vishnu participated in the Gadapa Gadapaku programme organised in 58th division here on Thursday.

Speaking to media, MLA Malladi has lashed out at CPM leaders for making false allegations on Jagan regime during a public meeting organised in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

He said the CPM leaders did not notice the development being made in the state, welfare schemes being implemented and said the state government is distributing pensions to 66 lakh people and distributed 31 lakh house site pattas.

The government is spending crores of rupees for schemes like Amma Vodi, loan waiver to Self-Help groups for Nadu-Nedu for development of schools, he added. He suggested the CPM leaders to read 24 pages booklet ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ to understand the development of the state and implementation of welfare schemes.

The State CPM leaders in Wednesday’s meeting came down heavily on the state government alleging that development was crippled in Andhra Pradesh in the YSRCP rule.

They alleged the farmers are facing many hardships due to price hike in rise, increased power charges, unemployment and lack of industrial growth in the state.