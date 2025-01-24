MLA Md Naseer attacked

Guntur: Eight individuals reportedly TDP activists attempted to attack Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed as he attended the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose birth anniversary celebrations at RTC Colony on Thursday.

The MLA’s bodyguard intervened, pushing the attackers aside, and successfully prevented any harm to Naseer Ahmed. According to police reports, the eight assailants Imtiaz, Firoz, Munna, Roshan, and four others confronted Md Naseer Ahmed for attending the event without prior notice. Firoz allegedly tried to attack Ahmed with a knife.

During this incident, the gunman intervened, and thankfully, MLA Naseer Ahmed was not injured. Following a complaint, the Old Guntur Police registered a case and have since launched an investigation. The accused have been taken into custody, according to sources.