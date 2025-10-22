Live
MLA participates in the police commemoration rally
Markapur: MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy and Sub-Collector Venkat Trivinag led the Police Martyrs’ Commemoration Day Rally in Markapur town on Tuesday.
Speaking at the event, MLA Kandula emphasised the crucial role of the police system in maintaining law and order, stating that police personnel protect citizens vigilantly.
He recalled the historic 1959 incident at Hot Springs, Ladakh, where ten brave police personnel lost their lives fighting heavily armed Chinese forces, leading to the annual commemoration on October 21st.
He praised police services as unforgettable contributions to society.
Markapur DSP U Nagaraju, Circle Inspector Subbarao, and SIs Saidababu and Ankammarao, AMC Chairman Malapati Venkata Reddy, former Chairman Guntaka Subba Reddy, former municipal chairman Meeravali, and others participated in the programme.