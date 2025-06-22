Live
MLA seeks Central Ministers support to boost devpt
Tirupati: SrikalahasthiMLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy met several Union Ministers on the sidelines of the International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, pressing for key developmental initiatives in his constituency.
During the event, the MLA called on Union Ministers Prataprao Jadhav, K Ram Mohan Naidu and Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh.
He discussed critical infrastructure upgrades, improved healthcare access, and tourism promotion—especially around the historic Srikalahasthi temple.
The MLA sought Central support for road connectivity, drinking water supply, and wellness tourism under AYUSH schemes.
He emphasised Srikalahasthi’s potential as a spiritual and health tourism hub and requested expedited assistance to meet growing regional demands.
Expressing gratitude for the encouraging response, Sudhir Reddy assured close follow-up on proposals.