MLA seeks more TUDA funds for Satyavedu development
Tirupati : Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam sought more funds from TUDA (Tirupati Urban Development Authority) for taking up more development initiatives in his backward constituency.
Adimulam along with TUDA Vice-Chairperson Narapureddy Mourya on Saturday inspected some of the works going on in the Satyavedu constituency with TUDA funds.
The works that were inspected included light house, coming up at Araniyar project at Pichatur, NTR Park in Satyavedu town and causeway near Varadaiahpalem. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said Satyavedu located on the Tamil Nadu border is one of the most backward constituencies requiring liberal financial support from TUDA. He also urged TUDA Vice-Chairman to take up facilities at NTR Park including walking track.
TUDA Vice-Chairperson Narapureddy Mourya assured the MLA to consider more funds from TUDA. Later the MLA and TUDA Vice-Chairperson visited Sri Pallikondeswara Swamy temple in Surutupalli and offered prayers. SE Krishna Reddy, CPO Devi Kumari, EE Raveendra and Malathi were present.