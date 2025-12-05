  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Hyderabad
News

Telangana Governor Launches North-East Connect Association to Strengthen Community Integration

  • Created On:  5 Dec 2025 2:06 PM IST
Telangana Governor Launches North-East Connect Association to Strengthen Community Integration
X

Telangana Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma launched the North-East Connect Association (NECA) at the closing ceremony of the Telangana North East Connect 2025 festival at Raj Bhavan. The first-of-its-kind techno-cultural festival fostered major collaborations through multiple MoUs between entrepreneurs and institutions from the Northeast and Telangana.

NECA aims to unite Northeast communities in Telangana, address shared concerns, and strengthen ties with the state government. Led by President Paparao Biyyala and Vice President Gautam Sawang, the Association’s founding members include distinguished leaders from public service, healthcare, academia, law and entrepreneurship, committed to empowering Northeast communities.

Tags

Telangana North East Connect 2025North-East Connect Association (NECA)Governor Jishnu Dev VarmaTelangana–Northeast CollaborationCommunity Empowerment
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

CM Revanth Reddy Launches Major Development Initiatives in Narsampet

CM Revanth Reddy Launches Major Development Initiatives in Narsampet

National News

More
Share it
X