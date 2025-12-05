Telangana Governor Launches North-East Connect Association to Strengthen Community Integration

Telangana Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma launched the North-East Connect Association (NECA) at the closing ceremony of the Telangana North East Connect 2025 festival at Raj Bhavan. The first-of-its-kind techno-cultural festival fostered major collaborations through multiple MoUs between entrepreneurs and institutions from the Northeast and Telangana.

NECA aims to unite Northeast communities in Telangana, address shared concerns, and strengthen ties with the state government. Led by President Paparao Biyyala and Vice President Gautam Sawang, the Association’s founding members include distinguished leaders from public service, healthcare, academia, law and entrepreneurship, committed to empowering Northeast communities.