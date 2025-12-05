Founder Panel Rallies Support Ahead of AP Mahesh Bank Election 2025

A grand public meeting led by Chairman candidate Bhangadiya Kailash Narayan energised members ahead of the AP Mahesh Co-operative Urban Bank Election 2025. Held at Maheshwari Bhavan, the event highlighted the panel’s commitment to ethical governance and transparency.

Chief Guest Bhagwati Devi Baldwa stressed that trust and integrity are essential for cooperative banking. Narayan pledged member-centric reforms and urged voters to support all 14 Founder Panel candidates. The meeting also noted recent ED action related to past bank irregularities. With elections scheduled for December 7, the panel vowed to restore stability, accountability, and confidence in Mahesh Bank.