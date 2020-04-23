MLA Srikanth Reddy slams Chandrababu Naidu says he is a frivolous leader

YSRCP MLA and Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy came hard at Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday taking potshots at the former chief minister for his false allegations on the government over coronavirus cases. He took a jibe at Naidu for the way he is behaving by holding the video conferences from Hyderabad which is making people laugh. Srikanth Reddy spoke to media on various issues in the state on Thursday. He said that thousands of crore rupees were looted in the TDP regime and asserted that this government is not such one to do.

Taking a dig at Lokesh, Srikanth Reddy questioned what the Yellow Media was doing when the former had violated the lockdown rules. He said that TDP leaders who don't have anything to speak are criticising the government on the lines of Kanna Lakshmi Narayana and spewing the venom on government. Srikanth Reddy found fault with both TDP and BJP for resorting to politics when the state is in crisis amid coronavirus.

Srikanth Reddy also expressed his displeasure over the people who filed a petition against the introduction of English medium in public schools. He questioned in which medium their wards are studying. He asserted that the government is contemplating to launch a Telugu medium school at every Mandal.

Srikanth asked whether TDP leaders are helping people anywhere in the state and also questioned why Chandrababu Naidu is not coming to the state when the state is in dire straits. He said that it is the greatness of Jagan Mohan Reddy's government who has distributed the ration for three times in a month. Chief Whip said the state government would welcome the ordinance enacted by the central government regarding the attacks on doctors.