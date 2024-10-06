MLA stresses need to construct residential schools in Adoni

Adoni (Kurnool district) : MLA Dr PV Parthasarathy said that migrations are rampant in Adoni and it's surrounding areas, which is showing adverse impact on children education. He stressed that there is a great need for the construction of schools in Adoni to ensure children education.

Speaking to The Hans India on Saturday, the MLA informed that he met Minister of Human Resources and Development Nara Lokesh in Vijayawada and urged him to pursue the issue. He said lack of proper residential schools like Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), AP Model Schools and Jyothi Rao Phule Residential Schools in Adoni and its surrounding areas, children are forced to stop their studies and to accompany their parents while migrating to faraway places in search of livelihood. If schools are constructed, then the children would get accommodation besides education, he observed.

Parthasarathy urged Minister Lokesh to pursue the issue seriously to put a check to migration and support education to children. He further stated that he also urged Lokesh to include Valmikis in ST category. Also, there is dire need to identify the Madasi Kurva as SC, he added.

“Till date the community people are not identified as SC category in Andhra Pradesh State. The Telangana government has identified them as SCs and also issued certificates.” The MLA urged the Minister to pursue the possibilities of identifying Madasi Kurva as SCs.

Minister Lokesh, after going through the contents, has assured to take necessary action after taking the issue to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the MLA informed.