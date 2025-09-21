Live
MLA urges extension of Tirupati train upto Peddapalli
Kalyandurg/Bengaluru: Kalyandurg MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu has appealed to Union Minister of State for Railways Somanna to extend Tirupati train service from Kadiri Devarapalli to Peddapalli, citing completion of railway track works along the route and holding a successful train runalso. Currently, Tirupati train operates only up to Kadiri Devarapalli. MLA Amilineni, during his meeting with the Union Minister in Bengaluru on Saturday, he requested that the service be extended further to benefit the people of his constituency.
He said Peddapalli lies within Kalyandurg constituency and extending train service up to this point would provide significant relief and convenience to locals, who rely heavily on rail transport. This extension would also improve connectivity and ease travel difficulties faced by public. Union Minister Somanna reportedly responded positively to the request, assuring that the matter would be given due consideration.