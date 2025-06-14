MLA urges Minister to begin water supply works to Peruru project

Vijayawada: Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha has formally appealed to Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu to initiate the process of supplying water from the Handri-Neeva canal system to the Upper Penna (Peruru) Project, a key irrigation initiative in the Raptadu constituency.

In a courtesy meeting at the Minister’s camp office in Vijayawada, MLA Sunitha discussed several pressing developmental issues related to her constituency. She emphasized the urgent need to commence works on the Peruru Project, which have been pending due to unresolved land acquisition issues. She urged the Minister to expedite the acquisition process and to ensure compensation for farmers who had previously given up their lands for the project.

She also requested approval for distributary canals under the Handri-Neeva project, aimed at irrigating 1.10 lakh acres as per government plans. She submitted estimates amounting to 17 crore for these works and sought necessary administrative approvals.

Additionally, she proposed the construction of a road and bridge over the Pandameru stream, requesting ₹4.90 crore in funding. Other requests included repair funds for the Kanaganapalli irrigation tank, which was damaged in last year’s heavy rains, and financial support for building a protection wall at Nadimivanka.

Minister Ramanaidu responded positively, assuring that these matters were already under review. He said he would issue immediate instructions to concerned officials and also promised to discuss the Peruru Project water supply works with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to ensure prompt implementation. This meeting signifies a proactive push by MLA Sunitha for critical irrigation infrastructure development in the drought-prone Raptadu region.