MLA vows strict action on past civic graft

Anantapur: Anantapur MLA Daggupati Prasad made strong remarks against corruption during the previous government, stating that no one involved in irregularities in the Municipal Corporation will be spared. Speaking at the launch event of new Swachh vehicles worth Rs. 2.05 cr, alongside MP Ambika, the MLA said that the current alliance government has shown visible development in just 11 months of rule.

He accused the former MLA and Mayor of misappropriating Rs. 22 cr in the dumping yard project, adding that Rs 9 cr of the corruption has already been proven, with full details to be revealed soon. He stressed that strict legal action would be taken against all those involved. Drawing a parallel with Kadapa, Daggupati noted that even a Mayor was removed when similar corruption was uncovered and assured similar accountability in their municipality.

