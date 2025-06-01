Live
MLA wins hearts with prompt action on local issue
Highlights
Kothacheruvu (Sri Sathya Sai district): Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy earned public appreciation for her swift response to a civic issue during the NTR Bharosa pension distribution programme in Irangampalli village under Kottacheruvu mandal on Saturday.
While participating in the event alongside former minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy, residents brought to her attention the stagnant sewage water in front of houses, which was causing mosquito infestations and health concerns.
Responding immediately, the latter instructed MPDO Nataraj and the village secretary to address the issue on the spot.
