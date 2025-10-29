MLAs on toes to join relief measures in Montha-hit areas

Visakhapatnam: An army of MLAs paid a visit to vulnerable and cyclone-hit areas in their respective constituencies on Tuesday and examined rehabilitation centres to check the facilities provided to people.

After going through various wards, they instructed the officials to clear the fallen trees, water that clogged in low-lying areas with immediate effect.

Special attention was paid on hilly terrains to ensure safety of residents.

Visiting several cyclone-affected localities including Yarada and hilly area in the 65th ward, TDP state president ang Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said various government departments were working in close coordination to mitigate the impact of Cyclone Montha under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He interacted with residents of the low-lying areas and directed officials to take immediate relief measures.

Expressing strong disapproval, the TDP state president condemned attempts made by the YSRCP leaders to circulate old photographs and videos from previous cyclones such as Hudhud and Titli on social media, inciting unwarranted fear among citizens.

Visakhapatnam west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) and GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg went to AKC Colony in Malkapuram and instructed the officials to clear the stagnated water on a war-footing.

Owing to the cyclone, about 436 families have been shifted to rehabilitation centres in the segment.

At Bheemunipatnam, MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao examined the position at Anandapuram and Padmanabham mandals along with Rushikonda.

“Steps are taken to ensure zero loss to the constituents,” he assured.

Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu visited low-lying areas of the constituency, examined the rehabilitation centre at Muthyalapalem village located in the segment and checked the facilities provided to the people.After examining the wards, Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav said that a number of shelterless people were residing in the south segment. “Food and shelter arrangements were made for them,” he mentioned. In the meantime, to avoid any unforeseen incident, the City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi mentioned that heavy vehicles have been restricted along the city roads on Tuesday night.

With Montha hitting the coast on Tuesday night and given the impact of the cyclone post its landfall, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad declared holiday for schools and colleges on October 29 (Wednesday) in the district.