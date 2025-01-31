MLC Election: Officials told to adhere to model code of conduct

Eluru: District Election Officer and district collector K Vetri Selvi reviewed a meeting held on the conduct of MLC elections and the election code of conduct with the DROs, RDOs, and other officials of Eluru, West Godavari, East Godavari, Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Alluri Seetharamaraju districts through video conference from the local collectorate on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, collector said that as the election schedule for the graduates’ MLC election for the combined East and West Godavari districts has been released, the election code of conduct should be strictly followed in the respective areas.

She said that if there are more than a thousand voters in relation to polling stations, proposals for setting up a different polling station should be submitted on the January 31st. She explained the issues of ballot boxes, supply of stationery related to polling and postal ballot. Flexis, hoardings, and wall writings related to political parties and leaders should be completely removed from government offices and private areas.

Voters’ claims and objections should be informed from time-to-time. Tahsildars should visit polling stations and inspect the infrastructure there. Those who are not yet registered as voters can apply before the nomination papers are filed, and no application should be pending. Eluru DRO V Visveswara Rao will act as the Assistant Returning Officer for this election, and any doubts regarding the election process can be clarified by contacting him. District Revenue Officer V Visveswara Rao and others participated in the meeting.